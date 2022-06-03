Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,300 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Silvergate Capital worth $14,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SI opened at $79.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.83.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

