Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 5,894 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 1,164.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,312,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,809,000 after buying an additional 129,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,244,000 after buying an additional 507,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,418,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,055,000 after buying an additional 34,524 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,882,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,943,000 after buying an additional 79,870 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIRC opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,091 shares of company stock worth $201,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

