Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 5,997 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 2,389.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,674,000 after purchasing an additional 30,475 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $236,649.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,674.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.85. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.