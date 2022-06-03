Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $2,982,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 916.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 55,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

NYSE CLR opened at $67.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $71.99.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.