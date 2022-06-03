Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 595.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 120,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNO shares. Piper Sandler cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VNO opened at $34.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 326.16%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.