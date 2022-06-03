Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $343,000 in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $60.14 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.09 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average is $74.85.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 55.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

