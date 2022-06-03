Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ocugen by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 26,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ocugen by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,017,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,103 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocugen by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 172,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 214,323 shares of company stock valued at $478,056 in the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

