Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 10,295 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after purchasing an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,553,000 after purchasing an additional 417,243 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in AutoNation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 593,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AutoNation by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $2,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,294,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,878,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $5,487,084.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,474,550 shares in the company, valued at $939,117,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 625,743 shares of company stock valued at $69,787,924. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AN opened at $120.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.24. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

