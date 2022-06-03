Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 1,347 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Westlake were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,344 shares of company stock worth $14,315,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK opened at $133.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

