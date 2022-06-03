Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 282 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.