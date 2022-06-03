Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $326,000 Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after buying an additional 298,187 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,756.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 99,662 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 69,791 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $96.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.06. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.73 and a twelve month high of $136.48.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

About DaVita (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

