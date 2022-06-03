PolkaCover Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (CVR)

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

