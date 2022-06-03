Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,170 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.06 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $558,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,130.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,600. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

