ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) were up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 5,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,000,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

About ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC)

ProFrac Holding Corp. is an energy services company providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. ProFrac Holding Corp.

