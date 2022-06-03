PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,889 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PropTech Investment Co. II by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Shares of PTICU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

