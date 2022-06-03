ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.49

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.49 and last traded at $51.49, with a volume of 74282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCO. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $4,283,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.