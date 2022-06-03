Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 1,744.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

NYSE PB opened at $73.06 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. The business had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

