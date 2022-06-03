PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Trading Up 6%

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) were up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.80. Approximately 14,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 649,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

Several analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $34,951.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,305.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $298,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,992 shares of company stock valued at $478,677. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 153.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $303,000.

About PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

