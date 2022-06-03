Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,425,830 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 4.52% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $1,525,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,536. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.11. 41,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,650. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

