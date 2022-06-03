Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

PUBGY has been the topic of several other research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.89) to €63.00 ($67.74) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($75.27) to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

