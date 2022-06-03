Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) General Counsel Sells $19,223.25 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $19,223.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,311 shares in the company, valued at $835,913.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LUNG traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $18.50. 256,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,950. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $686.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 40.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

