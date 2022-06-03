PulteGroup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 9,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average daily volume of 622 call options.
NYSE PHM opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $58.09.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.
About PulteGroup (Get Rating)
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
