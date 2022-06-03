PulteGroup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 9,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average daily volume of 622 call options.

NYSE PHM opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.