PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.00 EPS.

Shares of PVH traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 46,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PVH has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

PVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.82.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in PVH by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 48.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

