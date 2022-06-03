PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.79% from the company’s previous close.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. OTR Global lowered PVH to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.94.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $72.47 on Friday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,331,000 after buying an additional 60,361 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after acquiring an additional 577,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,740,000 after acquiring an additional 329,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.