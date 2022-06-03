PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.25-9.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.38 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.00 EPS.

Shares of PVH traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 46,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.37. PVH has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PVH will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.82.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PVH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PVH by 38.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in PVH by 5.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

