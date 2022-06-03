PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. PVH had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 182,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 167,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PVH by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 82,472 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.18.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

