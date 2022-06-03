PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $199.08

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 199.08 ($2.52) and traded as high as GBX 207.50 ($2.63). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 203.50 ($2.57), with a volume of 251,753 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 300 ($3.80) to GBX 237 ($3.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The company has a market capitalization of £872.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 202.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 199.04.
About PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)
PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.
