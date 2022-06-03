PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $199.08

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 199.08 ($2.52) and traded as high as GBX 207.50 ($2.63). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 203.50 ($2.57), with a volume of 251,753 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 300 ($3.80) to GBX 237 ($3.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The company has a market capitalization of £872.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 202.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 199.04.

In other news, insider Valeria Juarez bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £14,625 ($18,503.29). Also, insider Kirsty Bashforth purchased 5,210 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,003.20 ($12,655.87). Insiders acquired a total of 12,784 shares of company stock worth $2,477,842 over the last quarter.

About PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

