QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.15

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.15 and traded as low as $32.75. QNB shares last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 528 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Get QNB alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. QNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.