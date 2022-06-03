Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 7,000 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $951,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,031,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of QLYS opened at $133.84 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.01 and a 12 month high of $150.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 48.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 68,597 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 4.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

