Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

NX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $137,820.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

