Quant Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Quant has a market cap of $788.29 million and $38.92 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quant has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $65.30 or 0.00221062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002716 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $570.35 or 0.01930960 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 208.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.49 or 0.00289440 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

