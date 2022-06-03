Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $1.69. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings per share of $3.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $9.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGX. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,929. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,240 shares of company stock valued at $47,496,139. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

