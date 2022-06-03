QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Reaches $67.95 on Exchanges

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $22.23 million and approximately $9.35 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $67.95 or 0.00229118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

