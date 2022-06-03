Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

RKUNF stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Rakuten Group has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cashback site; Rakuten Fashion, a fashion mail order site; Rakuten Books, an online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone/UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing that provides performance marketing services.

