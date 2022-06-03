Raymond James Cuts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $75.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.85.

NYSE:TOL opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

