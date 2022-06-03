Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,111 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Campion Asset Management raised its position in Realty Income by 3.7% in the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Realty Income by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of O traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.82. 32,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,475. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.74 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

