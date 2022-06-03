Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for New Relic (NEWR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for New Relic (NYSE: NEWR):

5/25/2022 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

5/13/2022 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $75.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2022 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $80.00 to $65.00.

5/13/2022 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $45.00.

5/13/2022 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $50.00.

5/10/2022 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $95.00.

NYSE NEWR traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. 9,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $929,364.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $1,983,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,832. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

