Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,000 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($101.21) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($97.42) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($107.54) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($67.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($68.64) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,360.42 ($93.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($73.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($101.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

