Refereum Hits Market Cap of $38.41 Million (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $38.41 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,473.71 or 0.99955990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001961 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001696 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

