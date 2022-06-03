Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $136.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services stock opened at $135.39 on Tuesday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.