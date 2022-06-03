Reviewing Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) & Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) and Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

This table compares Payoneer Global and Molecular Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global -2.01% -14.21% -1.48% Molecular Data N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Payoneer Global and Molecular Data, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 1 5 0 2.83 Molecular Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

Payoneer Global currently has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 92.79%. Given Payoneer Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Molecular Data.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Payoneer Global and Molecular Data’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global $473.40 million 3.88 -$33.95 million ($0.63) -8.51 Molecular Data $1.16 billion 0.01 -$50.27 million N/A N/A

Payoneer Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Molecular Data.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Molecular Data shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molecular Data has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Payoneer Global (Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy combined with modern digital capabilities that interconnects the world on a single platform. Its cross-border payment solutions support an ecosystem of marketplaces and marketplace sellers to pay their sellers in approximately 190 countries and territories by connecting to Payoneer APIs and for sellers to get paid. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

About Molecular Data (Get Rating)

Molecular Data Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry. The company offers its e-commerce solutions through online platform that consists of molbase.com and molbase.cn websites; Moku Data Weixin account; Chemical Community app; and other ancillary platforms. Molecular Data Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.