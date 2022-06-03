REVV (REVV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.38 Million

REVV (REVV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, REVV has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

