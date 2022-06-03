RichQUACK.com Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $28.41 million and $1.02 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $939.69 or 0.03076135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 754.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00451960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00032236 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000280 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

