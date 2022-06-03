RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 12.14% of RingCentral worth $2,096,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNG. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,973.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,669 shares of company stock worth $1,878,214. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.68.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

