RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.68.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.98. 2,029,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,649. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,214 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

