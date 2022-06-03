Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $52.00. The company traded as low as $30.83 and last traded at $31.24. Approximately 139,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 42,218,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.65.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

