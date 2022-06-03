Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $277.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $266.39.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $220.16 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $191.07 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.