Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Robert D. Johnson Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ROP opened at $441.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $453.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $402.05 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.55.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

