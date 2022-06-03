Router Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.16 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00006038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.28 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,423,114 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

