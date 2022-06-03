Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $110.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESTC. Barclays cut their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.50.

ESTC opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Elastic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN LP raised its position in Elastic by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

